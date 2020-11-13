COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Municipality

Westchester is reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases as the virus continues to spike throughout the Hudson Valley and across the state.

The state Department of Health announced that there were 102 new cases in the past 24 hours, after seeing single and double-digit daily rises in new cases over the summer and earlier in the fall.

There have now been 14,803 COVID-19 cases reported in Orange County out of 254,046 tested. The overall 5.8 positivity rate has steadily been rising as the temperature continues to drop.

Two new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 512.

In the Hudson Valley, the infection rate has risen from 3.6 percent on Monday, Nov. 9 to 3.7 percent on Wednesday, Nov. 11 as cases continue to spike in the region.

The daily infection rate in Orange County over the previous five recorded days, according to the state Department of Health:

Saturday, Nov. 7: 2,626 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 68 (2.6 percent) testing positive;

Sunday, Nov. 8: 2,728 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 96 (3.5 percent) testing positive;

Monday, Nov. 9: 3,701 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 88 (2.4 percent) testing positive;

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 2,695 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 148 (5.5 percent) testing positive;

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 2,401 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 102 (4.2 percent) testing positive.

The seven-day rolling infection rate in Orange County rose from 2.9 percent to 3.4 percent, while the 14-day average rose from 2.7 percent to 3.1 percent in the past five days.

"COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend.

“Now it's up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here,” he added. "It's a pure consequence of our actions.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Friday, Nov. 13:

City of Newburgh: 1,957;

Palm Tree: 1,632;

City of Middletown: 1,465;

New Windsor: 1,170

Wallkill: 1,153;

Newburgh: 1,015;

Montgomery: 797;

Warwick: 772;

Monroe: 748;

Goshen: 591;

Blooming Grove: 449;

Chester: 439;

Woodbury: 390;

Highlands: 365;

Wawayanda: 272;

Mount Hope: 235;

Cornwall: 223;

City of Port Jervis: 203;

Hamptonburgh: 198;

Crawford: 129;

Deerpark: 120;

Minisink: 99;

Greenville: 94;

Tuxedo: 93.

The test positivity rate in the focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.86 percent. The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.53 percent.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 16,231,193 COVID-19 tests, with 545,762 testing positive. A total of 26,055 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

“If we stay New York Tough and don't fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we'll keep it under control.

“New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.