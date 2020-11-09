COVID-19: As Orange County Cases Continue To Increase, Here's Latest Breakdown By Town

The positive COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise in Orange County as the number of confirmed cases are mounting across the state.

There were 96 new COVID-19 cases reported in Orange County, according to the state Department of Health, bringing the total to 14,465 since the pandemic began.

According to the Department of Health, there are currently 52 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, up from 38 earlier in the week with 19 under investigation with possible cases of COVID-19.

Of the 245,249 COVID-19 tests administered in Orange County, 5.9 percent of them have come back positive, down from 7 percent, though the daily infection rate has been rising in recent weeks.

There were several new COVID-19 fatalities in Orange County, bringing the death toll to 510.

The recent infection rate, according to the Department of Health:

Wednesday, Nov. 4: 2,663 tests administered, resulting in 80 (3 percent) positive cases;

Thursday, Nov. 5: 2,453 tests administered, resulting in 86 (3.5 percent) positive cases;

Friday, Nov. 6: 2,860 tests administered, resulting in 80 (2.8 percent) positive cases;

Saturday, Nov. 7: 2,626 tests administered, resulting in 68 (2.6 percent) positive cases;

Sunday, Nov. 8: 2,728 tests administered, resulting in 96 (3.5 percent) positive cases.

The average infection rate over the past seven days has climbed from 2.8 percent to 3 percent. The average infection rate over the last two weeks is up from 2.6 percent to 2.8 percent.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Monday, Nov. 9:

City of Newburgh: 1,927;

Palm Tree: 1,618;

City of Middletown: 1,450;

New Windsor: 1,141

Wallkill: 1,136;

Newburgh: 991;

Montgomery: 782;

Warwick: 746;

Monroe: 735;

Goshen: 580;

Blooming Grove: 442;

Chester: 432;

Woodbury: 388;

Highlands: 320;

Wawayanda: 264;

Mount Hope: 232;

Cornwall: 218;

City of Port Jervis: 199;

Hamptonburgh: 197;

Crawford: 123;

Deerpark: 118;

Minisink: 98;

Greenville: 92;

Tuxedo: 90.

n the past 24 hours, 111,416 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, with 3,144 testing positive. The 2.82 positive infection rate is more than double what the state experienced over the summer.

There are currently 1,444 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and there were 26 newly reported virus-related fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,664,814 COVID-19 tests, with 529,036 testing positive. A total of 25,947 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

