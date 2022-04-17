Discount Supermarket CEO Makes ‘Price Promise’ Pledge As Inflation Rate Soars

With inflation skyrocketing across the country, causing the price of food and other merchandise to surge, one supermarket head vowed to keep a tight rein on costs for customers.

Aldi US CEO Jason Hart penned a “price promise” letter to consumers this week making a pledge to keep costs down at the discount supermarket chain.

“Saving you money is what we do best,” he wrote. “And in times like these, I’m incredibly proud to underscore this commitment to you: no matter what happens in the world around us, Aldi will always be the low-price leader in every community we serve.”

According to store officials, with more than 2,100 stores in 37 states, Aldi is on track to become one of the largest grocery retailers in the country by the end of 2022 as they execute a scheduled rapid expansion.

“We have always made shopping at Aldi simple with the lowest-possible process, every day, in every aisle,” Hart continued. "No tricks. No gimmicks. Just real savings that help stretch your dollar further for the things that matter most.

“Whether you’re feeling the pinch at the gas pump or on your home energy bills, you can count on Aldi as a bright spot in your weekly budget.”

Aldi made a similar price pledge to customers in May 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to an unprecedented spike in food costs due to supply chain disruptions.

“It seems as though, in the blink of an eye, everything has changed,” Hart said at the time in a similar letter. “While just about every aspect of our lives might look a little different now, including grocery shopping, I want to assure you that one thing will never change at Aldi: our commitment to offering you the lowest prices, every day.”

