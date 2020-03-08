Contact Us
Politics

Ex-Westchester County Exec Astorino Expected To Challenge For Harckham State Senate Seat

Zak Failla
Former Westchester Executive Rob Astorino may challenge for a state Senate seat. Photo Credit: Contributed

Could Rob Astorino go from being Westchester County Executive to a New York State Senator?

Poll
Would You Support Rob Astorino As Your State Senator?
Current Results

Would You Support Rob Astorino As Your State Senator?

  • Yes.
    65%
  • Yes.
    3%
  • No.
    25%
  • No.
    8%
  • Undecided.
    0%
  • Undecided.
    0%

The Republican former County Executive, gubernatorial candidate, and CNN contributor is reportedly expected to run for Democratic Sen. Pete Harckham’s seat in the Senate’s 40th district.

The 40th district includes parts of northern Westchester, Dutchess, and Putnam counties.

According to a lohud report , the New York State Democratic Senate Committee issued a “scathing letter” to Astorino, a Republican.

The letter, addressed to the former county executive, reportedly called him a “failed candidate” and claimed he was corrupt and has accepted bribes in the past.

Though Astorino, who served eight years as Westchester county exec, is reportedly planning to run, no official announcement has been planned.

His last two political runs came up short: an attempt to unseat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2014 and a loss in the Westchester County Executive’s race in 2017 to George Latimer.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

