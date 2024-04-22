Refurbished Old Bet Statue Returns To Somers

The statue in front of The Elephant Hotel in Somers known as Old Bet has returned to its post after being taken down in July 2023, Somers town officials announced on Monday, April 22.

The beloved landmark had been a fixture in Somers since 1827 when a gilt wood replica of an elephant was installed on iron scrollwork on top of a granite shaft in front of the hotel, which was built between 1820 and 1825 and is now used as Town Hall.

The old statue was taken down after cracks were discovered in it. Soon after, the town commissioned a new sculpture created by Luigi Badia and funded by the Wittmann family.

The new statue is made of bronze and is expected to last for hundreds of years, according to Somers Town Supervisor Robert Scorrano. It is the fourth Old Bet sculpture to be installed in Somers.

The statue was built to honor Old Bet, the second elephant brought to America. The elephant was purchased by Hachaliah Bailey, who built the hotel and was known for touring with Old Bet and other wild animals, introducing the traveling menagerie as popular entertainment in the region.

The hotel was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2005 for its role in the development of the American circus.

