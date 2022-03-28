Contact Us
Somers Daily Voice serves Somers, NY
Somers 7-Eleven Robbed, State Police Say

The scene of the crime.
The scene of the crime. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State police are investigating the robbery of a 7-Eleven store in Northern Westchester in which three masked reportedly stole cash and cigarettes.

The robbery took place on Tuesday, March 22, at the store located on Route 100 in Somers, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

The robbery is still under investigation and no further details are being released at this time, Hicks said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates on new information as the investigation continues.

