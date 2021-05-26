Man Nabbed For Tire Dumping Incidents In Westchester County Parks

Police say officers arrested a man as he was allegedly preparing to dump a load of tires on a county parkland in Westchester County.

Jose Rivera-Osorio, age 38, of the Bronx, was arrested early Tuesday, May 25, after Yonkers Police observed a U-Haul truck near the entrance to county property off Midland Avenue, said Kieran O'Leary of the Westchester County Police.

Due to the recent illegal dumping incidents, Westchester County Police were notified and responded to the scene.

The U-Haul was found to contain a load of tires and was impounded by patrol officers. Rivera-Osorio was taken in to custody and brought to County Police headquarters in Hawthorne for further investigation by detectives from the General Investigations Unit, O'Leary said.

The U-Haul truck used. Westchester County Police

After additional investigation, he was charged in three other incidents in which tires were illegally dumped on county property and in a city park in Yonkers.

Rivera-Osorio is accused of dumping tires:

April 30 in Sunnybrook Park, a City of Yonkers park;

May 6 in Tibbetts Brook Park, a Westchester County Park;

May 20 on the county-owned bike path/walking path adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway near Scarsdale Road.

The fourth criminal mischief charge is in connection to his alleged intent to dump more tires early this morning on the County-owned property off Midland Avenue. The area includes a path that leads to the Flynn Footbridge that spans the Cross County Parkway, O'Leary said.

Rivera-Osorio was charged about 6 a.m. with four counts of criminal mischief and released pending a June court hearing.

