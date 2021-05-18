Fire Destroys Century-Plus Old Home In Northern Westchester

A Northern Westchester home built in the 1890s was destroyed overnight when a massive fire broke out, officials said.

First responders from multiple agencies responded to a home on Bedford Road at 1:11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18 in Pleasantville, when a fire was discovered by a New Castle Fire Marshal who was passing by in the area.

According to officials from the Chappaqua Fire Department, crews were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire from the outside, but by the time they had, it had already spread to the inside of the structure.

Officials said that the fire had gotten into the walls and with balloon frame construction inside the residence, it quickly traveled up through the walls into the attic area, wreaking havoc on the home.

In total, fire crews worked for approximately two and a half hours to bring the fire under control, with firefighters still on scene after 5 a.m. on Monday morning to extinguish hotspots and hidden fires.

Following the fire, demolition crews tore down the remainder of the structure for safety reasons, officials noted. No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid during the fire was provided by the Thornwood, Millwood, Mount Kisco, Armonk fire departments, as well as Pleasantville, Mount Kisco, and Westchester EMS, Westchester Department of Emergency Services, and Mount Pleasant Police Department.

