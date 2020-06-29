Death Of Man Found By Railroad Tracks In Northern Fairfield County Deemed 'Suspicious'

Police are calling the death of a man found dead near railroad tracks "suspicious."

The unidentified Hispanic man was found in Northern Fairfield County around 11:56 a.m., on Wednesday, June 24, by a Danbury Police officer, said Lt. Andrew Corrado.

The man, who appears to be in his late 50s, was found by the officer after being alerted by a concerned citizen about an unresponsive man.

The officer found the man near the railroad tracks by Maple Avenue and Garamella Boulevard in Danbury, Corrado said.

"At this time the Danbury Police Detective Bureau is investigating this as a suspicious death," he added.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Mike Reo 203-796-1600.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling the department's Tips Line at 203-790-8477.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.