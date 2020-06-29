Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Death Of Man Found By Railroad Tracks In Northern Fairfield County Deemed 'Suspicious'

Kathy Reakes
Email me
The area a man was found dead along railroad tracks in Danbury.
The area a man was found dead along railroad tracks in Danbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are calling the death of a man found dead near railroad tracks "suspicious."

The unidentified Hispanic man was found in Northern Fairfield County around 11:56 a.m., on Wednesday, June 24, by a Danbury Police officer, said Lt. Andrew Corrado.

The man, who appears to be in his late 50s, was found by the officer after being alerted by a concerned citizen about an unresponsive man. 

The officer found the man near the railroad tracks by Maple Avenue and Garamella Boulevard in Danbury, Corrado said.

"At this time the Danbury Police Detective Bureau is investigating this as a suspicious death," he added.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Mike Reo 203-796-1600. 

Callers can remain anonymous by calling the department's Tips Line at 203-790-8477.

