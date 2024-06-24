Storm Slams Somers, Leaves Roads Blocked By Fallen Trees

The storm event arrived in the region on Sunday afternoon, June 23, knocking down more than 30 trees in the town of Somers and causing almost 2,300 homes to lose electricity, according to Somers Town Supervisor Robert Scorrano and the town's Highway Department.

Once the severe weather left the area, several roads, including Ross Drive, Old Mill Road, and Carolyn Way, were also completely blocked by downed trees and wires.

The damage prompted Somers Highway Department crews to spend all night on Sunday working to open roads. Additionally, NYSEG is now working to restore power to residents in town, officials said.

"NYSEG and just about everyone else were not expecting this and we are all reacting accordingly," the Highway Department said in a social media post early Monday morning, June 24.

The damage was so severe that the Somers Central School District canceled classes for the day on Monday.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, many of the roads blocked off by the damage were reopened by Highway Department crews. However, many intersections and roads remain blocked by debris, including the intersection of Birch Road and Lakeshore Drive South and many roads to the north, officials said.

More than 1,600 NYSEG customers in Somers remained without power as of 3 p.m. on Monday.

The damage will likely take several days to be completely repaired, according to the Highway Department. No injuries have been reported.

