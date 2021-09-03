Storm Ida: Death Toll In Westchester Now At Five

A fifth fatality during Tropical Depression Ida has been confirmed in Westchester by County Executive George Latimer.

During a briefing in Yonkers on Friday, Sept. 3, Latimer said that the White Plains Police Department is investigating a fifth fatality believed to be tied to the flooding that was brought by the storm.

Latimer said that police believe they found the body of a White Plains man who was found missing during the storm, which was located at Saxon Woods Park.

It is believed that the man may have drowned after getting out of his stranded car and being swept away by floodwaters.

Four others, including a couple of longtime Iona College computer science professors from Harrison, a Mount Kisco man who was heading home from Rockland County, and a Mount Vernon man who was found drowned in his vehicle after it became submerged with water.

“We grieve with the families of those individuals,” Latimer said during his briefing.

Latimer, flanked by top New York elected officials during his briefing, said that FEMA was in Westchester on Friday afternoon to do a preliminary damage assessment and to determine if the county is eligible for reimbursements from the federal government.

