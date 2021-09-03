Ida: New Flooding-Related Death Confirmed By Officials In Westchester

Hurricane Ida claimed another Hudson Valley victim who found himself trapped inside his vehicle as floodwaters overcame him, officials confirmed.

Bronx resident Alan Dorsainvil, age 33, was found unconscious early on Thursday, Sept. 2 by a passerby in Mount Vernon, officials said, near the corner of South Columbus Avenue.

Officials said that it appears that Dorsainvil drove into deep standing water on the roadway in Mount Vernon, and his vehicle stalled out and became inoperable.

According to police, as the water flooding the roadway became deeper, it “appears Dorsainvil became trapped in his vehicle, which quickly filled with water.”

An unconscious Dorsainvil was pulled out of his car and the police were notified once the floodwaters receded on Thursday morning.

The cause of death has not been determined, pending an autopsy and report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.