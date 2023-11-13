Fair 43°

SHARE

Car Bursts Into Flames At Gas Station In Somers

Thanks to the quick action of firefighters, a car blaze was prevented from spreading to fuel pumps at a Northern Westchester gas station. 

<p>The blaze happened at a Sunoco gas station on Route 100 in Somers.&nbsp;</p>

The blaze happened at a Sunoco gas station on Route 100 in Somers. 

 Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 11 just after 11 a.m., when members of the Somers Volunteer Fire Department were sent to a Sunoco gas station at 253 Route 100, where a car had gone up in flames next to the building. 

According to the department, firefighters quickly arrived and put out the blaze, keeping it from spreading to the gas pumps. 

After around an hour, crews left the scene and went back into service. Both Somers Police and New York State Police helped with the response to the fire. 

to follow Daily Voice Somers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE