COVID-19: Westchester County Launches Survey To Assess Impact On Business Community

Kathy Reakes
Westchester County Executive George Latimer said a survey for businesses will allow the county to come up with ways to help them survive the pandemic.
With an eye at helping businesses survive the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Westchester County is taking a survey of the county’s business community to find their needs in order to speed recovery and shape emergency relief programs.

“The Westchester business community is undergoing unprecedented economic pressures and needs help on many levels, said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. "This survey will guide the County in providing the assistance and services that businesses will need to continue during this terrible pandemic."

Businesses that haven't taken the survey have until April 10. The survey is available on surveymonkey.com/r/GP22SYY .

Early survey results show that businesses have had to shut down, deal with the illness of owners and/or employees; they cannot operate their business at home; they are not able to obey social distancing on-site and are dealing with the loss of customer/ client demand.

In addition, almost 76 percent report that they will lose over 50 percent of their income a result of COVID. However, 57 percent has not let any employees as of the date of the survey.

Some 70 percent said they need help to address or change their business models or marketing to help keep customers/clients and 85 percent need financial assistance. The majority are applying for SBA loans, but need help with the application process.

Immediate situation concerns included cash flow, rent, paying employees and trying to figure out if and how to continue after the pandemic ends.

"The more we know, the more ways we can focus our attention on what businesses need,"  said Shari Rosen Ascher, Advocacy & Community Liaison. "We have a long road ahead and it is difficult to predict and prepare for all the curves and bumps along the way.

"But this survey is the beginning of trying to navigate that road as effectively, efficiently and compassionately as we can, together."

