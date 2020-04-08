COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 300 In Westchester: Latest Rundown Of Cases By Municipality

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester County has climbed to 15,8867 and the death toll has hit 315.

With its 1,083 new COVID-19 cases, Westchester now has the third-highest countywide total in the state, behind New York City (81,803 cases), Nassau (18,548), and ahead of Suffolk (15,844 and Rockland (6,413).

The hospitalization rate is still hovering at approximately 10 percent, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in his latest update, on Wednesday afternoon, April 8.

Statewide, new cases of COVID-19 were reported in 52 counties as the total in New York reached 149,316 since the outbreak began.

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality is as follows:

Yonkers: 1,913;

New Rochelle: 870;

Mount Vernon: 805;

White Plains: 483;

Greenburgh: 368;

Port Chester: 355;

Ossining Village: 321;

Mount Kisco: 223;

Cortlandt: 220;

Peekskill: 199;

Eastchester: 150;

Harrison: 129;

Scarsdale: 128;

Sleepy Hollow: 127;

Mamaroneck Village: 115;

Mount Kisco: 100;

Dobbs Ferry: 84;

Tarrytown: 82;

Rye Brook: 81;

Bedford: 74:

Rye City: 73;

New Castle: 70;

Somers: 68;

Mamaroneck Town: 67;

Ossining Town: 62;

Pleasantville: 54;

Pelham: 53;

North Castle: 52;

Croton-on-Hudson: 51;

Tuckahoe: 46;

Elmsford: 45;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 44;

Pelham Manor: 43;

Ardsley: 41;

Briarcliff Manor: 36;

Irvington: 35;

Bronxville: 33;

Lewisboro: 31;

Larchmont: 29;

North Salem: 18;

Buchanan: 10;

Pound Ridge: 7.

