Scarsdale Union Free School District Ranks In Top 15 In America, New Report Says

The Scarsdale Union Free School District has placed No. 11 in America, according to Niche's new 2023 rankings of the top school districts in the country.

According to Niche, the organization uses "a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience," according to its website. A detailed explanation of the criteria used to rank the school districts can be read by clicking here.

In addition to ranking as one of the best school districts in the country, the Scarsdale Union Free School District also ranked first on Niche's list of New York school districts with the best teachers, and first on Niche's list of best places to teach in the state.

According to state test scores, 90 percent of the district's students are at least proficient in math and 87 percent are in reading.

The district received an overall Niche grade of "A+" and also received the following grades for individual categories:

Academics: "A+";

Teachers: "A+";

Clubs and activities: "B+";

Sports: "B-";

Resources and facilities: "A";

Diversity: "B+";

College prep: "A+";

Administration: "A+";

Food: "A+"

Click here to view the complete nationwide rankings from Niche.

