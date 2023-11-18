Say Cheese: New Food Shop Celebrates Grand Opening In Scarsdale

Dobbs & Bishop Fine Cheese celebrated the grand opening of their second location in Scarsdale at 35 Spencer Pl. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The new store, opened by owners Kevin McNeill and Ruth Walter, offers a host of fine cheeses sold separately and in platters, which include fruits, crackers, jam, dips, and more.

The Scarsdale location is the second Dobbs & Bishop store to open after the original, founded in 2009 in Bronxville at 107 Pondfield Rd. Both stores reflect McNeill and Walter's prowess in cheesemaking gained from years of hard work and travel.

"Owners Kevin McNeill and Ruth Walter were new to retailing and new to cheese, but a lot of study and tasting, plus some great trips to France, California, and Vermont, has slowly brought their expertise up to speed. Oh, and standing behind the counter until your feet hurt--that works, too," the store's website reads.

The store offers all kinds of cheeses, including bleu, cheddar, brie, sheep, goat, cow, and even buffalo cheeses. Additionally, the business teams up with vendors to offer fresh bread and even ice cream.

"We have the cheeses and accompaniments to make your holiday gathering truly delicious!" the owners wrote on social media, adding, "Stop by and order for a memorable holiday this year!"

