The overnight closures are planned along the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale and Harrison beginning on Sunday, April 21 through Thursday, April 25, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will go into effect between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night and will consist of:

The northbound parkway will be reduced to one lane between Exit 12 (Mamaroneck Road) in Scarsdale and Exit 14 (North Street) in Harrison;

The northbound ramp to and from Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale will close.

Motorists are asked to expect delays and follow posted detours while the closures are implemented. They will allow crews to perform construction work.

