Vandalism Spree: 24-Year-Old Damages Over Dozen Cars At Saratoga Springs Park, Police Say

The alleged vandalism spree happened at around 10 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in Saratoga County, at Saratoga Spa State Park in Saratoga Springs.

Troopers responded to a 911 call about a man damaging parked vehicles at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, according to New York State Police.

An investigation found that Scott Bullard, of Ballston, damaged 18 parked cars by standing and jumping on them.

Bullard was arrested on suspicion of 18 counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

He was issued an appearance ticket to the Saratoga City Court on Wednesday, July 5, and was later released from custody.

