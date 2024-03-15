State Worker Abused Disabled Client In Saratoga Springs, Second Employee Covered It Up: Police

Troopers in Saratoga County were called to the Department of Developmental Services Offices (DDSO) care facility on Alpine Meadows Road in Greenfield on Saturday, March 2, for a reported abuse.

State Police said an investigation found that an employee, 53-year-old Sandra Villafane, struck and injured a non-verbal resident who is diagnosed with multiple developmental disabilities.

Troopers also discovered that another employee, 37-year-old Chantal St. Claire, entered records into the DDSO business logs showing that the victim had sustained the injury earlier in the day and not from Villafane’s alleged abuse.

The records were reportedly entered after the two discussed concealing evidence, police said.

Villafane and St. Claire, both of Saratoga Springs, were arrested by State Police on Wednesday, March 13.

Villafane is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and harassment. St. Claire is charged with falsifying business records and making a punishable false written statement.

Both women are due back in the Greenfield Town Court on Wednesday, March 20.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.