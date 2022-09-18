Contact Us
Schools

These Schools In Saratoga County Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Multiple Capital Region schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners.
Multiple schools in the Capital Region were named National Blue Ribbon winners this year.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year.

The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC, where schools receive plaques and flags.

The following Capital District schools won in 2022 (click on the school's name to see the school's review):

Learn more about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program here.

