Reports Of Student With Gun Prompt Lockdown At Clifton Park High School

A high school in the region was placed on a lockdown after several students reported that a classmate had a gun.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Shenendehowa High School West in Clifton Park at around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, after a student told their parent that another student possibly had a gun, officials said.

Other students at the school made similar reports directly to the school resource officer, who is a Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputy.

The school was placed on a lockdown while deputies and State Police troopers searched the campus. They eventually located the student, who was found with an Airsoft BB gun, according to deputies.

“We understand that parents will be concerned especially in light of recent tragedies at other schools. Please know that we take these things very seriously and have ensured that the buildings are secure and students are safe,” the Shenendehowa Central School District said in a message to parents.

“We applaud the quick response of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and our school administration. We thank the parent who contacted the police and the students who came forward with information.”

The student responsible for the scare will be charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to deputies.

“It is a felony to bring any weapon to school and this will now be a law enforcement investigation,” the district said in a statement. “Individuals accused of making a threat face felony criminal prosecution and severe disciplinary consequences according to the district’s Code of Conduct whether there is true intent or not.”

Those with information regarding threats to campus safety were encouraged to contact the school directly, or call the after-hours number at 518-603-4923.

