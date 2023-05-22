School Bus Crash: 23-Year-Old Killed, Second Driver Injured In Stillwater Collision

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 22, with reports of a three-vehicle wreck in the town of Stillwater, on State Route 67.

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Cobalt was heading eastbound on SR 67 when it crossed into the westbound lane near George Thompson Road, striking a Mechanicville Central School bus head on.

The bus then struck a Kia Optima driven by a 45-year-old Rock City Falls woman.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 23-year-old Jacob Granberg, of Ballston Spa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kia driver was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the 74-year-old bus driver and four students on board were not injured.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Mechanicville and Stillwater police departments, Malta EMS, and Arvin Hart and Mechanicville fire departments.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

