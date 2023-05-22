Fair 62°

SHARE

School Bus Crash: 23-Year-Old Killed, Second Driver Injured In Stillwater Collision

One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash involving a school bus in the region.

A 23-year-old man was killed and another driver was injured in a crash involving a school bus on State Route 67 in Stillwater (indicated by the red pin) on Monday morning, May 22.
A 23-year-old man was killed and another driver was injured in a crash involving a school bus on State Route 67 in Stillwater (indicated by the red pin) on Monday morning, May 22. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Canva user NoName_13
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 22, with reports of a three-vehicle wreck in the town of Stillwater, on State Route 67.

Investigators determined that a Chevrolet Cobalt was heading eastbound on SR 67 when it crossed into the westbound lane near George Thompson Road, striking a Mechanicville Central School bus head on.

The bus then struck a Kia Optima driven by a 45-year-old Rock City Falls woman.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 23-year-old Jacob Granberg, of Ballston Spa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kia driver was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the 74-year-old bus driver and four students on board were not injured.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Mechanicville and Stillwater police departments, Malta EMS, and Arvin Hart and Mechanicville fire departments.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE