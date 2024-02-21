Fair 34°

Registered Sex Offender Rapes Child In Saratoga Springs, Police Say

A registered sex offender is facing fresh charges after allegedly raping a child in the region, police said.

Terrance Crawford.

 Photo Credit: Saratoga Springs Police Department
Saratoga Springs Police arrested Terrance Crawford, age 38, on Monday, Feb. 19, after they were contacted by a relative of the alleged victim.

The family member told investigators they had discovered incriminating social media conversations between Crawford and the child, police said.

Following an investigation, Crawford was arrested without incident and charged with rape and criminal sex act, both felonies.

Authorities did not reveal the child’s age, gender, or relationship to the man.

Crawford is a Level 2 registered sex offender with a prior rape conviction in Warren County in 2015, according to state records.

