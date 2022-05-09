Woman Busted Driving Drunk On Just Rims In Clifton Park, Police Say

A woman from the Capital Region was drunk and driving on just rims before she was stopped by troopers, New York State Police said.

A trooper stopped Elizabeth Sheyon, age 41, of Troy, at around 3 a.m. Saturday, May 7, after seeing sparks coming from her car as she drove south on I-87 in Clifton Park, police said.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, they realized it did not have any tires on the passenger side and was being driven on just the rims, police said.

The trooper reported smelling alcohol and said that Sheyon showed obvious signs of impairment.

She was arrested after refusing a roadside sobriety test and later gave a breath sample that revealed a blood alcohol content of .24%, three times the legal limit, police said.

Sheyon was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and issued an appearance ticket.

She’s due back at Clifton Park Town Court Thursday, May 26.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.