Trapped Elderly Woman Rescued After Tree Falls On Home During Severe Storm In Capital District

An elderly woman from the Capital District has a whole host of public agencies to thank for rescuing her after a downed tree trapped her inside her home during a storm.

Washington County resident Penelope Perry, age 75, was at her Fort Edward home on North River Road at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, when severe winds sent a large tree crashing through her roof.

The fallen tree left Perry pinned down on the home’s second floor, covered in roof debris, according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

First on the scene were New York State Police, the Fort Edward Fire Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

They arrived to find numerous trees and wires down, and requested additional help from the Town of Fort Edward and the National Grid power company, police said.

Emergency crews eventually reached Perry through the opening in the roof and were able to stabilize the structure before safely extricating her.

She was flown by helicopter to Glens Falls Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday’s severe weather left many people online speculating whether a tornado had come through Washington County.

The National Weather Service later clarified that it was actually a microburst, which develop within a thunderstorm and consist of a rapid column of sinking air that hits the ground and spreads out in all directions.

The storm knocked out power to more than 10,000 homes and left the area littered with downed branches and other debris, including in nearby Fort Miller and Galusha Island.

Many homes remained in the dark until Wednesday morning.

