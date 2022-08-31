Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Judge Rejects Plea Deal In Capital District Limo Crash That Killed 20, Case Moves To Trial
Police & Fire

Teen Trio Accused Of Vandalizing Over Dozen Cars In Saratoga County

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Three teenagers are facing criminal charges after allegedly vandalizing more than dozen vehicles in the Capital District.
Three teenagers are facing criminal charges after allegedly vandalizing more than dozen vehicles in the Capital District. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Cocoparisienne

Three teenagers are facing criminal charges after allegedly vandalizing more than dozen vehicles in the Capital District.

State police in Saratoga County were called Monday, Aug. 29, with reports that 14 vehicles had been damaged in the town of Schuylerville and Victory Mills.

Damage was also reported to the Village of Schuylerville Visitors Center, located in Schuyler’s Canal Park, police said.

Investigators eventually determined that a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were responsible for the vandalism.

All three suspects were arrested and issued appearance tickets to the Saratoga County Youth Court at a later date.

State police asked anyone in the area with damages not yet reported to contact them at 518-583-7000.

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.