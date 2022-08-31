Teen Trio Accused Of Vandalizing Over Dozen Cars In Saratoga County

Three teenagers are facing criminal charges after allegedly vandalizing more than dozen vehicles in the Capital District.

State police in Saratoga County were called Monday, Aug. 29, with reports that 14 vehicles had been damaged in the town of Schuylerville and Victory Mills.

Damage was also reported to the Village of Schuylerville Visitors Center, located in Schuyler’s Canal Park, police said.

Investigators eventually determined that a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds were responsible for the vandalism.

All three suspects were arrested and issued appearance tickets to the Saratoga County Youth Court at a later date.

State police asked anyone in the area with damages not yet reported to contact them at 518-583-7000.

