Teen Injures Saratoga County Deputy At Clifton Park Target, Police Say

A Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during a confrontation with a teenager at a Target store.

Officers were called to the store on Crossing Boulevard in Clifton Park Monday, April 18, after getting reports of disruptive youths, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

When a State Police trooper and sheriff's deputy confronted the teens, a 17-year-old girl became combative and struck the deputy in his face with a soap dish, injuring him, police said.

The deputy was treated for facial injuries at Ellis Medical Center of Clifton Park and later released.

The teenage suspect was arrested and charged with felony assault and resisting arrest.

She was arraigned in Saratoga County Youth Court and released to her mother.

“We take all allegations of assault against law enforcement seriously and they will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said. “It is my hope that the injuries to our deputy and the trooper were minor and that they suffer no lasting ill-effects.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.