Porch Pirates Hit 18 Homes On Malta Street, Here's How To Protect Your Packages

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, police are warning residents to protect themselves from porch pirates after more than a dozen homes were victimized on one street in the region.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after packages were stolen from at least 18 homes in Malta.

Empty packages have been recovered from 18 separate addresses on Thimbleberry Road.

Deputies said the thefts are believed to have occurred between 4:30 and 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

The agency is asking those who live in the area with doorbell or other video footage to contact Deputy Julia Smith at jsmith@saratogacountyny.gov.

Police offered several tips people can follow to avoid having their packages stolen. They include:

Send packages to a secure location like an Amazon Locker

Install a doorbell camera or other security camera

Keep delivery area well-lit

Tell delivery companies to hide packages behind objects

Require a signature for delivery

“Unfortunately, there are people who steal from others,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said.

“Taking any of these proactive measures can make it more difficult and prevent you from becoming a victim.”

