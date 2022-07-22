Police Investigate Suspicious Fire At Greenwich Home With Two Adults, Four Kids Present

A house fire that threatened a Capital District family and left a man hospitalized has been deemed suspicious by authorities.

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, with reports of a residential fire in Greenwich on Bald Mountain Road.

Four children and two adults were in the house when flames broke out and all were able to get out, New York State Police said.

One adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was med-flighted to a hospital in Burlington, Vermont, according to police.

Video from the scene showed extensive damage to the home’s rear, with large portions of siding missing and burned out openings along the roof line.

State Police said the fire appears suspicious in nature and remains under investigation.

The agency is working with the Washington County Bureau of Fire and New York State Fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

