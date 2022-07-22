Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Police & Fire

Police Investigate Suspicious Fire At Greenwich Home With Two Adults, Four Kids Present

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police are investigating a suspicious house fire that broke out a home on Bald Mountain Road in Greenwich Wednesday, July 20.
New York State Police are investigating a suspicious house fire that broke out a home on Bald Mountain Road in Greenwich Wednesday, July 20. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A house fire that threatened a Capital District family and left a man hospitalized has been deemed suspicious by authorities.

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, with reports of a residential fire in Greenwich on Bald Mountain Road.

Four children and two adults were in the house when flames broke out and all were able to get out, New York State Police said.

One adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was med-flighted to a hospital in Burlington, Vermont, according to police.

Video from the scene showed extensive damage to the home’s rear, with large portions of siding missing and burned out openings along the roof line.

State Police said the fire appears suspicious in nature and remains under investigation. 

The agency is working with the Washington County Bureau of Fire and New York State Fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.