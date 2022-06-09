Contact Us
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Companion's Bike In Malta

Michael Mashburn
New York State Police vehicle.
New York State Police vehicle. Photo Credit: Facebook/New York State Police

A woman has died after her motorcycle collided with a companion’s bike in the Capital District.

New York State Police said the woman was riding on the Northway in Saratoga County just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, when she attempted to change lanes near Curry Road in the town of Malta.

When she moved into the left lane, she struck another motorcycle and lost control before leaving the roadway and hitting a guardrail, police said.

She was taken to Saratoga Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Investigators identified the woman as Laura Covarrubias, age 38, of Glenmont.

Her companion, Raymond Suen, age 47, of Schenectady, was not injured, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.