Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Police & Fire

Mother Charged After Child Left In Vehicle Outside Grocery Store In Clifton Park, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A Clifton Park mother is facing charges for allegedly leaving her child alone in a vehicle at the Hannaford grocery on Sunday, June 26.
A Clifton Park mother is facing charges for allegedly leaving her child alone in a vehicle at the Hannaford grocery on Sunday, June 26. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Capital District mother is facing charges for allegedly leaving her child alone in a vehicle.

Clifton Park Police were called Sunday evening, June 26, with reports of a child left alone in a locked car at the Hannaford grocery store.

By the time police arrived, the child’s mother had returned and opened the vehicle, according to police.

The child was evaluated by medics and released back to their mother.

Police arrested the woman, identified as Fatoma Ahmad, age 30, of Clifton Park, on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is awaiting her next appearance at the Clifton Park Court on Wednesday, July 20.

New York State Police reminded the public to never leave a child unattended in a vehicle for any period of time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.