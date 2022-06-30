Mother Charged After Child Left In Vehicle Outside Grocery Store In Clifton Park, Police Say

A Capital District mother is facing charges for allegedly leaving her child alone in a vehicle.

Clifton Park Police were called Sunday evening, June 26, with reports of a child left alone in a locked car at the Hannaford grocery store.

By the time police arrived, the child’s mother had returned and opened the vehicle, according to police.

The child was evaluated by medics and released back to their mother.

Police arrested the woman, identified as Fatoma Ahmad, age 30, of Clifton Park, on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is awaiting her next appearance at the Clifton Park Court on Wednesday, July 20.

New York State Police reminded the public to never leave a child unattended in a vehicle for any period of time.

