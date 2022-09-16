Man Preparing To Tow Disabled Truck Hit, Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver On I-87 In Wilton

Tributes are pouring in for a tow truck operator who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while helping a disabled vehicle in the region.

The crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in Saratoga County, on I-87 in Wilton.

State police said 33-year-old Alex Bleickhardt, of Pottersville in Warren County, was preparing to tow a disabled box truck when he was struck by a car heading northbound that drove onto the shoulder.

Bleickhart, who worked for TowAway LLC of Hudson Falls, according to multiple reports, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old driver who struck him, Justin Rodriguez, of Moreau, had to be extracted from his car, police said. He was taken to Albany Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez was later arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

At the time of the crash, his license was permanently suspended due to multiple past convictions for DWIs, according to New York State Police.

Rodriguez was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Saratoga County jail without bail.

Meanwhile, towing companies from across the region are paying tribute to Bleickhardt on social media. Many are also urging drivers to be more careful around accident scenes.

“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Alex Bleickhardt and the Towaway LLC community,” KJ Sterns Towing, based in Wilton, wrote on Facebook.

“Slow down and move over is a New York State law. If you are not able to move over, slow down and be alert - you could save a life.”

“This is a tragedy that could have been avoided and really hits home here,” AC’s Towing, based in Schenectady, wrote.

“PLEASE SLOW DOWN, MOVE OVER, & PAY ATTENTION!!”

State police are still investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to email the agency at CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

