Man Charged In Halloween Stabbing In Saratoga Springs

A man is finally behind bars, accused in a Halloween stabbing attack in the Capital District.

Saratoga Springs resident Tyler Lumia, age 23, was arrested Sunday, June 5, on multiple charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

Lumia is accused of stabbing two men with a knife during an altercation inside Gaffney’s restaurant on Caroline Street just before 2 a.m. on October 31, 2021.

A 35-year-old victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and a 26-year-old victim was left with a “significant” cut on his hand, according to police.

Both victims had to receive medical treatment, police said.

Lumia was charged with first-and-second-degree assault with a weapon, both felonies, as well as felony criminal possession of a weapon.

He made his first court appearance Sunday, June 6, before being taken to the Saratoga County jail on $20,000 bail.

