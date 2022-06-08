Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Police & Fire

Man Charged In Halloween Stabbing In Saratoga Springs

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Tyler Lumia/Gaffney's in Saratoga Springs.
Tyler Lumia/Gaffney's in Saratoga Springs. Photo Credit: Saratoga Springs Police Department/Google Maps street view

A man is finally behind bars, accused in a Halloween stabbing attack in the Capital District.

Saratoga Springs resident Tyler Lumia, age 23, was arrested Sunday, June 5, on multiple charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

Lumia is accused of stabbing two men with a knife during an altercation inside Gaffney’s restaurant on Caroline Street just before 2 a.m. on October 31, 2021.

A 35-year-old victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso and a 26-year-old victim was left with a “significant” cut on his hand, according to police.

Both victims had to receive medical treatment, police said.

Lumia was charged with first-and-second-degree assault with a weapon, both felonies, as well as felony criminal possession of a weapon.

He made his first court appearance Sunday, June 6, before being taken to the Saratoga County jail on $20,000 bail. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.