Police & Fire

Horse Groomers At Saratoga Race Course Busted On Drug Charges, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
Saratoga Springs Police arrested two horse groomers on drug charges following an investigation at Saratoga Race Course Thursday, Aug. 18.
Saratoga Springs Police arrested two horse groomers on drug charges following an investigation at Saratoga Race Course Thursday, Aug. 18. Photo Credit: Saratoga Springs Police Department

Two horse groomers are facing drug charges following an investigation at the historic Saratoga Race Course.

Jose Hidalgo, age 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, age 36, were found with over 200 grams of cocaine in a dorm residence on New York Racing Association (NYRA) property, Saratoga Springs Police said.

The pair was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on multiple felony charges, including criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Hidalgo and Montesdecoa-Aguilar were arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court, where a judge ordered them held without bail due to the severity of the charges.

