Capital District Woman Starved, Neglected 31 Horses, Police Say

A woman from the Capital District is accused of neglecting dozens of horses to the point of starvation, authorities said.

Washington County resident Wendy Murphy, age 54, of Granville, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2, on 31 counts of animal cruelty.

It followed an investigation by state police, Washington County Animal Control, and the SPCA of Upstate New York into allegations that horses on her property were being neglected, police said.

Investigators executed a search warrant on her home, where they found 31 horses, all appearing to be deprived of necessary sustenance, according to police.

Murphy was charged with 31 counts of New York Agriculture and Market Law: Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals.

She was issued an appearance ticket to Granville Town Court on Monday, Sept. 5.

Additional criminal charges are likely, police said.

