Alert Issued For Missing Saratoga Springs Teen

Police are asking for help in locating a missing teen from the Capital District.

Shuandy Pineda-Garcia, age 15, is believed to be in the Albany area, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

Garcia is Hispanic and speaks Spanish, police said.

She’s described as 4-feet-5-inches tall weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

It's not known what clothing she had on when she was last seen, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800.

