Alert Issued For Missing Man From Ballston Spa

Police are asking for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from the region.

David Bulka was last seen Sunday, March 26, in Saratoga Springs, near the Code Blue shelter on Adelphi Street, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

Bulka is considered a vulnerable adult due to medical reasons, police said.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800.

