Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Man From Ballston Spa

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
David Bulka was last seen Sunday, March 26, near the Code Blue shelter on Adelphi Street in Saratoga Springs.
David Bulka was last seen Sunday, March 26, near the Code Blue shelter on Adelphi Street in Saratoga Springs. Photo Credit: Saratoga Springs Police Department

Police are asking for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from the region.

David Bulka was last seen Sunday, March 26, in Saratoga Springs, near the Code Blue shelter on Adelphi Street, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

Bulka is considered a vulnerable adult due to medical reasons, police said.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saratoga Springs Police Department at 518-584-1800.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.