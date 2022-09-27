2 Employees Accused Of Stealing From Walmart In Capital Region

Two Walmart employees from the Capital Region are facing charges for allegedly stealing from the store.

Washington County residents Brian Winchell, age 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, age 52, of Granville, were arrested by State police Monday, Sept. 26.

The agency was contacted at around 9 p.m. with a report that two employees of the Walmart in Queensbury had stolen items from the store.

A subsequent investigation revealed that the pair underpaid and stole numerous items valued over $1,000 since July 2022, police said.

Winchell and Dibble were each charged with felony grand larceny and later released with appearance tickets.

They’re due back at the Queensbury Town Court on Monday, Oct. 17.

