18-Year-Old From Clifton Park Stabbed Relative Several Times During Fight, Police Say

A teenager from the region is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a relative multiple times during an altercation, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with reports of a domestic incident in Clifton Park, at the Fox Run Apartments on Huntridge Drive.

Deputies determined that 18-year-old Joseph Colaccino, of Clifton Park, had stabbed a family member numerous times with a knife during a fight inside the home, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

Colaccino fled the scene following the attack, prompting nearby Okte Elementary School to be placed on a lock out.

Deputies arrested Colaccino a short time later on one count of felony first-degree assault.

He was arraigned in Clifton Park Court, where a judge ordered him held on $20,000 bond.

