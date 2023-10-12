Oops: Man's Shrooms, Weed Discovered After Fire Alarm At Saratoga Springs Home, Police Say

A 34-year-old man from the region is facing felony drug charges after police allegedly uncovered illegal amounts of narcotics inside his home.

The Saratoga County discovery, made in June 2023 but not made public until Thursday, Oct. 12, occurred at a Saratoga Springs home on Elm Street, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

Emergency crews were initially called to the home at around 9:30 a.m. after a fire alarm sounded.

While checking inside the home, firefighters reportedly uncovered “large quantities” of psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana in plain sight.

Officers seized over 589 grams of mushrooms, 170 pounds of marijuana, and 75 pounds of concentrated cannabis.

The tenant, Daniel Mooney, of Vermont, turned himself into police and is facing the following charges:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance, hallucinogen (felony)

Criminal possession of cannabis (felony)

Criminal possession of cannabis: concentrated (felony)

Mooney was released following his arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.