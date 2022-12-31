Former Volunteer Firefighter In Halfmoon Who 'Always Put Others Before Herself' Dies At Age 85

Friends and loved ones are mourning the loss of a former firefighter in the region with a history of serving her community.

Saratoga County’s Carole McBride, of the Town of Halfmoon, died Friday, Dec. 23, at the age of 85, according to her obituary. A cause of death was not given.

Born in Troy on Feb. 26, 1937 to parents Hubert and Helen Muckle, “she was known for her warm and welcoming personality, always putting others before herself, and going out of the way to help those in need,” reads her memorial.

McBride volunteered in the Clifton Park Halfmoon Emergency Corps, where she rose to the rank of captain. She also volunteered her time at the Waterford-Halfmoon and Hillcrest fire departments.

She was the first woman to win the “Fireman of the Year” award and was “damn proud of it,” her obituary said. The award has since been renamed the “Firefighter of the Year.”

In addition to her volunteer work, McBride was elected Receiver of Taxes for the Town of Halfmoon, where relatives said she loved interacting with residents.

Together with her husband of 34 years, Joseph McBride, she enjoyed life, dancing, traveling, gardening, painting signs, and hosting her annual New Year’s Day parties, her memorial said.

In addition to her husband, McBride is survived by her sister Theresa Ohler, her children Carol Boisclair, Cathy O’Brien, Michael Morand, Joseph Morand II, Mark Morand, Patricia Seymour, and many grand, great, and great great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at All Saints on the Hudson Church in Mechanicville.

In lieu of flowers, relatives said memorial contributions in McBride’s name can be made to the American Legion Post 1450 in Clifton Park.

