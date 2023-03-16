Where Is Bilal? Halfmoon Man's Disappearance Remains Mystery Year Later

Police are renewing calls for tips one year after a man from the region disappeared.

Saratoga County resident Bilal Ashfaq, age 21, of Halfmoon, was last seen on March 16, 2022, on Terminal Road in Halfmoon, not far from the Mohawk River, according to State Police.

Relatives told investigators he went for a walk and never returned home.

Ashfaq is described as an Indian male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a light green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

Police said is a vulnerable adult and may be in need of medical attention.

State Police asked anyone with information in the case to contact the agency at 518-583-7000 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.