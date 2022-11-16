Waterford Man Admits To Attempted Sex Trafficking Of 14-Year-Old

A Capital Region man will spend at least a decade in federal prison after admitting that he tried to pay for sex with a child.

Saratoga County resident Bradley Boisen, age 26, of Waterford, pleaded guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a child Tuesday, No. 15, in federal court in Albany.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District, Boisen admitted that in April 2021 he paid another person $60 in order to have sex with a 14-year-old.

He now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in March 2023.

Boisen will also be required to register as a sex offender once he’s released from prison and must pay a $250,000 fine.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a coordinated effort between local, state, and federal agencies to track down individuals who exploit children using the internet.

