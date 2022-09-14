Toy Gun Sends Capital District Middle, High Schools Into Lockdown

Word that a student had brought a gun to campus sent two schools in the region into lockdown Wednesday morning, Sept. 14.

In Warren County, students and staff at Glens Falls Middle School were placed on lockdown just after 10 a.m. after a student reported to a social worker that they saw what looked like a gun fall out of another student’s backpack, according to Glens Falls City Schools.

The adjoining high school was also locked down.

“All students and staff members secured in classrooms, while administrators and police identified and located the student,” the district said.

Glens Falls Police responded to the campus and found the student with a toy replica gun in their backpack.

The student was taken into police custody and removed from the building, the district said.

All lockdowns/lockouts had been lifted as of 11:05 a.m., while the middle school was still in a “shelter in place” status while police and administrators investigated.

