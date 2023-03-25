Teen Lures Man Through Facebook Marketplace, Robs Him At Knifepoint In Halfmoon, Police Say

A 16-year-old boy from the region is facing criminal charges after allegedly luring a man and robbing him at knifepoint.

The incident happened Tuesday, March 21, in Saratoga County in the Town of Halfmoon, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the teen, who lives in Halfmoon, contacted the victim on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to meet him at a business on Route 9 to buy a cell phone.

When the two met, however, the boy attempted to run away with the phone without paying, deputies said. The victim chased after the teen, who allegedly threatened him with a knife before continuing to flee.

Deputies said the victim was not injured in the ordeal.

He reported the incident to the sheriff’s office, and deputies located and arrested the teen on Wednesday, March 22.

The suspect, who authorities did not identify due to his age, is charged with first-degree robbery.

He was arraigned in Saratoga County Youth Court and released to a guardian. He is due back in court in April.

