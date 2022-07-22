Saratoga Springs Woman Stole $50K From Veteran, VA's Office, Feds Say

A Capital District woman who was trusted to manage the finances of a legally incompetent veteran is accused of misappropriating tens of thousands of dollars.

Saratoga County resident JoAnne Natalie, age 64, of Saratoga Springs, appeared in federal court in Albany Thursday, July 21, where she was arraigned on charges of stealing from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and misappropriating funds.

Natalie was released pending a trial before US District Judge Glenn Suddaby.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to have Natalie forfeit $50,174, the amount she allegedly stole.

If convicted, she also faces up to 10 years in prison and could be fined up to $250,000.

The case is being investigated by the VA’s Office of Inspector General and is part of the Elder Justice Initiative, which focuses on combating elder abuse, neglect, and financial fraud that targets the elderly.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.