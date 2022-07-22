Contact Us
Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
Return to your home site

Menu

Saratoga Daily Voice serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Capital District Man Sentenced For Fraudulently Obtaining Over $400K For His Business
News

Saratoga Springs Woman Stole $50K From Veteran, VA's Office, Feds Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A Capital District woman who was trusted to manage the finances of a legally incompetent veteran is accused of misappropriating tens of thousands of dollars.
A Capital District woman who was trusted to manage the finances of a legally incompetent veteran is accused of misappropriating tens of thousands of dollars. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Maklay62

A Capital District woman who was trusted to manage the finances of a legally incompetent veteran is accused of misappropriating tens of thousands of dollars.

Saratoga County resident JoAnne Natalie, age 64, of Saratoga Springs, appeared in federal court in Albany Thursday, July 21, where she was arraigned on charges of stealing from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and misappropriating funds.

Natalie was released pending a trial before US District Judge Glenn Suddaby.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to have Natalie forfeit $50,174, the amount she allegedly stole.

If convicted, she also faces up to 10 years in prison and could be fined up to $250,000.

The case is being investigated by the VA’s Office of Inspector General and is part of the Elder Justice Initiative, which focuses on combating elder abuse, neglect, and financial fraud that targets the elderly.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.