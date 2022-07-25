Saratoga County Sex Offender Sentenced For Child Pornography Convictions

A Capital District man will spend more than a decade in federal prison after copping to child pornography charges.

Saratoga County resident Zachary Duchesne, age 27, of Stillwater, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars Friday, July 22, in federal court in Albany.

It followed his guilty plea to charges of transporting and possessing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors said Duchesne used a Dropbox account to store, possess, and view images that depicted child sex abuse between December 2017 and June 2019.

He also admitted to periodically transferring child pornography videos into his Dropbox account, and to using the stored content as a form of “currency” to trade with other people, prosecutors said.

Duchesne has been in custody since July 2020 and has a prior state conviction relating to the possession of child pornography.

In addition to his prison time, a judge also ordered Duchesne to pay $36,000 in restitution to the victims who were shown in the images.

Following his release, he must also complete 15 years of post-imprisonment supervision and register as a sex offender.

