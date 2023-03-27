Contact Us
Saratoga County Jail Employee Created 'Substantial Risk Of Injury,' Police Say

Saratoga County Sheriff's Office employee Michael Millington, age 23, is accused of giving confidential information to a jail inmate.
A jail employee in the region is facing charges over what he allegedly gave to an inmate.

Saratoga County resident Michael Millington, age 23, was arrested Friday, March 24, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Millington, a corrections officer at the Saratoga County jail, provided confidential information to the inmate, creating “a substantial risk of injury to another person.”

Authorities did not say what kind of information he allegedly provided the inmate.

Millington is charged with official misconduct and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket to Milton Town Court at a later date.

He has since been suspended from the sheriff’s office pending a disciplinary hearing, according to deputies.

In a statement Monday, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said he will not tolerate any amount of misconduct from his employees.

“Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard, as they should be,” Zurlo said. “This arrest, by no means, represents the other fine men and women who come to work every day here at the sheriff's office to protect and serve the residents of Saratoga County. But when an employee crosses the line, I will not hesitate to act.”

