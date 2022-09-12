President Of Volunteer Fire Dept. In Galway Dies In Crash

The president of a volunteer fire department in the Capital District has died following a motorcycle crash, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, with reports of a two-car crash in the Town of Galway, on State Route 29.

Chad Jazwinski, age 46, of Galway, was driving his motorcycle westbound when he struck an oncoming vehicle that was making a left-hand turn into a parking lot near Benzal Road, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jazwinski suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Crews from the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate the crash.

Multiple agencies responded to the wreck site, including Galway EMS and the Galway Volunteer Fire Company, both of which Jazwinski worked for.

News of his death sparked an outpouring of condolences from colleagues and friends on social media.

“Last night we lost our president, our brother in a tragic accident,” the Galway Volunteer Fire Company wrote on Facebook. “Please keep his family in your prayers.”

“He was such a great guy with a huge heart, he will be missed,” Jennifer Stevens said. “May he rest peacefully.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.